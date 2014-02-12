BOSTON Feb 12 Some investors in
OppenheimerFunds may be exposed to more uncertainty than they
bargained for: The company has ramped up holdings of Puerto
Rican debt in two of its lower-risk municipal bond funds, even
as much of the U.S. mutual fund industry reduces its exposure to
the island's newly junk-rated debt.
The $387 million Oppenheimer Rochester Short Term Municipal
Fund's exposure to the Caribbean island's debt surged
to 13 percent of net assets at the end of December, from 7
percent a year ago, according to Lipper Inc, a unit of Thomson
Reuters. Its smaller, $66 million Intermediate Term Municipal
Fund saw its exposure more than double to 17 percent.
Both funds have a 5 percent restriction on how much
junk-rated debt they can hold, according to the prospectus
governing them. But Oppenheimer does not have to unload the
troubled assets to get below that threshold because they were
downgraded after the purchases. Data detailing the funds'
holdings since the end of December are not yet available.
Fitch on Tuesday became the third credit rating agency in a
week to downgrade Puerto Rico to junk, citing worries about the
cash-strapped U.S. territory's shrinking economy and reduced
ability to finance itself in capital markets.
Oppenheimer has been a vocal supporter of Puerto Rican
bonds, which offer high yields, tax exemption, and a guarantee
by the territory that payments to creditors will be prioritized
above even the most basic public services. The company on
Wednesday also downplayed the risks posed by the investment,
saying the bulk of the bonds have the additional backing of
insurance.
"In the unlikely event of a default or restructuring, which
we continue to believe is unlikely, insurers pay coupon and
principal payments as they come due," OppenheimerFunds
spokeswoman Kaitlyn Downing said in a statement.
But not all of the bonds are insured. Some 4 percent of the
Rochester short-term fund's Puerto Rico municipal bonds are
uninsured, while 27 percent of the Puerto Rico holdings in the
intermediate fund are uninsured, OppenheimerFunds said in a
statement.
Short- and medium-term funds are typically billed as
offering lower returns and lower volatility than long-term
funds, in which investors can ride out dips and get higher
yields for their risk taking.
OTHERS EXIT
Oppenheimer's stable of Rochester funds holds the largest
concentrated bet in Puerto Rican debt among U.S. mutual funds,
according to Lipper.
Oppenheimer is part of insurer MassMutual Financial Group,
and its Rochester funds oversee about $27 billion in municipal
bond assets, with about $5.1 billion of that amount invested in
Puerto Rico debt. In January, investors continued to pull money
from the Rochester municipal bond funds, with outflows totaling
$317 million, Lipper said.
The U.S. territory has $70 billion in debt. Its economy has
been in or near recession for the last eight years, fueling a
population exodus. Since taking office a year ago, Puerto Rico
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has raised taxes, instituted
pension reforms and pledged to roll out a balanced budget plan
for fiscal 2015, a year ahead of schedule.
Oppenheimer said in its statement that Garcia Padilla had
made significant progress "that we believe will result in
long-lasting fiscal and economic improvement."
Washington-based research firm Height Securities LLC,
however, puts the odds of Puerto Rico defaulting as high as 30
percent
In contrast to Oppenheimer's embrace of Puerto Rican bonds,
some municipal bond funds run by larger companies, including
Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc, have cut their
exposure to Puerto Rico or eliminated it, according to recent
U.S. regulatory filings.
In a review of 92 municipal closed-end funds across six
large asset managers, Fitch Ratings found that the group cut
their Puerto Rico exposure, on average, by more than 65 percent
in the second half of 2013. Two managers exited their holdings
entirely, Fitch said on Wednesday.
Oppenheimer's bet on Puerto Rican bonds, however, have
helped it deliver higher yields than rival funds. The short-term
fund's distribution yield last year was 1.95 percent at net
asset value, or more than double the 0.78 percent average yield
among short municipal funds tracked by Lipper.
That higher yield helped attract investors, too. The size of
Oppenheimer's short-term municipal bond fund increased 41
percent in 2013 to $410 million as investors piled in with more
money. The fund's inflows in 2013 were $121 million, but in
January it had outflows of $25 million as tension in the
municipal bond market increased, according to Lipper.
Michelle Knight, chief economist and managing director of
fixed income at Banyan Partners LLC, said if Puerto Rico can
issue more debt, it may set the stage for a bond rally.
"But it remains an extraordinarily challenged situation and
one only appropriate for more opportunistic investors and those
knowledgeable and comfortable with the high risks involved,"
Knight said.