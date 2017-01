BOSTON Nov 15 Boston-based U.S. mutual fund manager Putnam Investments plans to cut about 115 jobs, or nearly 8 percent of its work force, the company's parent company said on Tuesday.

Boston-based Putnam, the U.S.-based asset manager for Great-West Lifeco Inc, will make most of the cuts in its operations and technology areas, it said.

A small number of investment management professionals also will be leaving, it said. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)