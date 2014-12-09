LONDON Dec 9 Financial watchdogs are having to
revise plans to regulate the world's biggest investment funds
because original proposals would have made it more difficult for
asset managers to invest in infrastructure projects that are key
to reviving growth.
Regulators have been working on rules for big funds to
ensure they can withstand a financial crisis and mass
withdrawals by customers that could destabilise the global
financial system.
The Financial Stability Board's (FSB) first draft of the
plans was criticised by the funds industry for potentially
imposing new capital requirements on funds like similar rules
for big banks.
David Wright, secretary general of the International
Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), an FSB member
that is helping to rewrite the plans, said there would be more
of a focus on activities of funds and not just their size.
This would consider issues such as the risk of outflows of
money in stressed markets and how this could create contagion.
"This has been a difficult and complex debate and is still
going on," Wright told a conference on Tuesday organised by ICI
Global, a funds trade body that lobbied against the FSB's first
proposals.
"There is now a much closer look at how the asset management
industry is functioning, trying to think more granularly about
where risks are, whether they are in asset managers or in the
funds," Wright said.
The original proposals sparked behind-the-scenes clashes
between central bankers and securities regulators. Central
bankers are keen on measures to reduce risks, but securities
regulators want to nurture market-based finance, such as fund
investments into infrastructure projects like roads.
Channelling fund money into infrastructure is favoured as
way to help to revive sluggish economies in Europe where banks
have had to rein in lending to cope with tougher regulation.
Central bankers outnumber securities regulators at the FSB
but both sets of regulators are working cohesively, Wright said.
He said that as banks become more heavily regulated, some
risks that are not fully understood are shifting into markets,
so it was right that central bankers should take a greater
interest in these markets.
"The important thing is that the industry works with the
regulator to refine down the issue and get towards a rational
policy outcome based on evidence and facts," Wright said.
The FSB, which coordinates regulatory policy for the Group
of 20 (G20) economies, will publish revised plans by early 2015.
The FSB's definition of funds that were big enough to pose a
risk to the financial system captured 14 funds, all in the
United States. These included funds such as the Vanguard Total
Stock Market Index and the PIMCO Total Return fund.
Dan Waters, managing director of ICI Global, welcomed the
revised approach which he said would look at market activities
more broadly and not just on a fund by fund basis.
"Size was the wrong starting point... but there will still
be some element related to entities," Waters told Reuters,
referring to the funds themselves.
(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)