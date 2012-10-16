* Fitch calls for more details about certain repos
* Repos backed by older MBS, CDOs seen risky
* Future uncertain on further money fund reforms
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. money market funds should
provide more details about their investments so that regulators,
investors and analysts can better gauge risk, Fitch Ratings said
on Tuesday.
The push for more regulation and disclosure for the $2.5
trillion industry stemmed from the 2007-2009 global financial
crisis when a large money fund collapsed. That episode rippled
across financial markets and resulted in unprecedented
intervention from the Federal Reserve and other major central
banks.
Since 2010, money funds have been required to file details
on what they invest on a monthly basis with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, their main regulator.
Fitch, however, said the level of details on what the funds
own should go further, citing "some areas of potential
improvement" in current reporting practices.
For example, money funds could disclose more on their
repurchase agreements (repos), a popular fund investment, Fitch
said.
Repos are short-term loans that funds make to banks and Wall
Street trading firms, which pledge Treasuries and other type of
securities as collateral.
Based on a recent analysis, Fitch said the 10 biggest U.S.
prime money funds offer few details on their repo investments.
While a majority of the industry's repo holdings are backed
by Treasuries and government-related debt, a portion of the
repos are secured by risky securities including mortgage-backed
and asset-backed securities.
"Funding relatively less liquid, more volatile assets
through repos (which are effectively short-term loans) creates
potential liquidity risks for both repo borrowers and the
underlying assets," Fitch analysts wrote in an Aug. 1 report.
The repo market funds roughly $90 billion of mortgage-backed
securities, asset-backed securities and other structured finance
securities, according to Fitch, citing data from the New York
Federal Reserve Bank. Fitch said the 10 biggest prime funds held
$21.2 billion worth of repos backed by these securitized bonds.
Roughly half of these bonds were backed by pools of risky
subprime mortgages created during the U.S. housing bubble and
opaque securities known as collateral debt obligations.
Moreover, three global investment banks -- Credit Suisse,
Royal Bank of Scotland and Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- were
the biggest borrowers using structured finance bonds as
collateral back in February. They accounted for about 60 percent
of these structured finance repos, Fitch said.
These broker-dealers were active in the bidding for
portfolios of the New York Fed that contained risky
mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligation
acquired from the government's bailout of AIG and Bear
Stearns, Fitch said in its report.
These structured finance repos, albeit riskier, offer
higher yields than Treasuries repos in the current near-zero
interest rate climate.
At the moment, it is unclear how of much of the subprime
mortgages on some repos have been paid off, which is a gauge on
their creditworthiness, Fitch said.
However, Fitch's call for more disclosure will unlikely be
realized any time soon.
While the SEC has toughened oversight on the industry,
further reform with the goal to prevent future runs on money
funds has slowed.
Last month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said
the government's financial risk council, the Financial Stability
Oversight Council, would begin considering new reforms after SEC
Chairman Mary Schapiro failed to attract the three votes she
needed to advance her own plan, which the industry opposed.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce released a report
saying the money funds do not need more reforms, two days before
the financial risk council was set to meet and was expected to
discuss money market reforms.