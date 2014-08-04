LONDON Aug 4 A majority of European
institutional investors said their fund investments over the
last decade have lagged their expectations, a study on Monday
said.
Seven out of 10 of the 101 institutional investors surveyed
said returns had fallen short of their expectations, the study
by Aquila Capital said.
"The last decade includes some of the most volatile episodes
ever seen in financial markets. Our research shows just how
substantial the gap has been between investors' expectations and
what their funds actually delivered," said Stuart MacDonald,
Managing Director at Aquila Capital.
Alternative asset manager Aquila Capital is part of the
Aquila Group, which has 7 billion euros ($9.40 billion) under
management.
($1 = 0.7448 Euros)
