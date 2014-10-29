LONDON Oct 29 The European retail market for funds focused on socially responsible investing grew 18 percent to 127 billion euros ($161.82 billion) in the 12 months to June 2014, a report on Wednesday showed.

The number of funds also rose, to 957 from 922 in the year earlier period, the report by Vigeo, which evaluates corporate responsibility, and fund analyst firm Morningstar said.

The largest asset increases were in France, which added 7.6 billion euros, and the UK, with 3.1 billion euros, it said.

The market share of SRI funds had increased in all markets, led by the Netherlands, where it accounted for 17.8 percent of the country's assets under management. ($1 = 0.7848 Euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)