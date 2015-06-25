June 25 One week after Saudi Arabia opened its
stock market to direct foreign investment, U.S. mutual fund
managers say they are interested but not rushing to invest in
the Middle East's biggest economy.
Foreign fund inflows are slower than initially expected, in
part because U.S. fund companies like Fidelity and Harding
Loevner are digesting numerous regulations set forth by the
Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) for participation in the
$575 billion market.
"Investors are in the learn and plan stage, not the invest
stage yet and the message is that the opening up is more of an
evolution than a revolution," said Adam Kutas, manager of
Fidelity's Emerging Europe, Middle East, Africa fund.
The investment stage, according to Kutas, will come in the
next several months.
To buy shares, foreign investors must apply for a license
from the CMA. Only institutions that manage $5 billion of assets
and have a five-year record of investing outside the countries
where they are based are allowed to participate.
No single foreign investor can own more than 5 percent of a
company and overall foreign investment in a company cannot be
more than 49 percent. Additionally, there is a 20 percent
ceiling for all qualified foreign investors in any one stock and
in total these holdings cannot exceed 10 percent of the whole
market.
Until now, foreign investors have been restricted to buying
shares in the market indirectly through swaps or exchange-traded
funds.
"We are very interested, but we don't know the rules, so we
are moving gradually because the process to become an investor
is very vague," said Asha Mehta, lead portfolio manager for
Acadian Asset Management's Acadian Emerging Markets Portfolio
, which manages $70 billion in assets globally.
Pradipta Chakrabortty, lead manager of Harding Loevner's
Frontier Emerging Markets Portfolio, is also
interested in investing directly via the Saudi stock exchange,
or Tadawul, but is still in the process of analyzing the various
requirements.
Stock exchange chief Adel-al-Ghamdi told Reuters in Dubai
that six applications from foreign investors for participation
in the market are being processed, but only Ashmore Group
and HSBC Holdings have been granted licenses
so far.
Fund managers suggest tens of billions of dollars will
eventually enter the country as a result of the opening.
"We see international appetite building up even if we don't
expect this to translate into immediate on-the-ground
investments in the short term," said John Sfakianakis, director
of Middle East investing at Ashmore.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Linda Stern and Tom
Brown)