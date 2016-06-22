BOSTON, June 22 The securities regulator for
Massachusetts said on Wednesday he has reached a settlement with
seven firms in connection with unauthorized proxy voting in
American Realty Capital.
William Galvin, secretary for the commonwealth of
Massachusetts, said his office uncovered how Realty Capital
Securities' employees fabricated numerous shareholder proxy
votes, but also were assisted by other financial service firms.
Galvin's office issued orders against seven firms: Voyage
Financial Advisors Inc, FM Capital Corporation, Invest Financial
Corporation, Newbridge Securities Corporation, Plaiter
Securities LLC, Platinum Wealth Partners Inc and TOG Financial.
Each order calls for a permanent cease and desist, censure,
administrative fines totaling $238,000 and changes to firms'
supervisory policies and procedures on proxy voting.
