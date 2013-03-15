March 15 U.S. mutual funds regulators are
suffering from Twitter overload.
Many funds companies, which are required to file advertising
and promotional materials for regulatory review, have also been
sending over all of their posts on Facebook, Twitter and
other social media networks.
But on Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission moved
to end the deluge, issuing guidelines that almost all social
media posts did not need to be filed with Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, which conducts the reviews.
Only posts specifically making claims about fund performance
or pitching a fund's investment merits should be filed for
review, the agency said.
For example, a tweet simply announcing that a new fund was
launched, marking a portfolio manager change or making other
factual statements need not be filed, the SEC said.
However, a tweet which said "fund performance rebounded
strongly during the third quarter of 2012" or "Looking for
dividends? Think global and consider our new Global Equity
Fund," were the types of communications that should be filed for
review.