NEW YORK May 8 Corvex Management is betting on telecom infrastructure company CenturyLink Inc, predicting a 43 percent upside to its stock, the managing partner of the hedge fund said on Monday.

Keith Meister, who founded Corvex and is also its chief investment officer, was speaking at the Sohn Conference in New York.

