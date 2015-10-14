PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31
TEL AVIV Oct 14 Goldman Sachs Investment Partners (GSIP) Co-Head Raanan Agus said shares in Royal Bank of Scotland were a "compelling investment" and could almost double to 620 pence ($0.9556) within three years.
"From the largest bank in the world ... RBS is becoming a highly focused UK retail and commercial bank in a domestic market with attractive returns," Agus told the Sohn Investment Conference in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
GSIP, with over $8 billion in investments, has a long position in RBS, whose shares are trading at 321 pence.
($1 = 0.6488 pounds) (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer, editing by Louise Heavens)
