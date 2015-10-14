TEL AVIV Oct 14 Andrew Herenstein, chief
investment officer at Monarch Alternative Capital, said on
Wednesday he recommends investors buy Puerto Rico's municipal
bonds since they pay high yields and have little risk of
default.
Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in Tel Aviv,
Herenstein noted that while Puerto Rico has very high debt, its
fiscal situation was not as bad as that of even the worst U.S.
states and cities that pay yields half that of Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rican 20-year bonds pay yields of 11.3 percent,
versus Illinois at 4.38 percent and New York at 3 percent, he
noted.
"Puerto Rico will fix itself," Herenstein said. "There is a
tremendous opportunity for Puerto Rican bonds to compress and
move to levels of other bonds."
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen; Editing by Alison
Williams)