TEL AVIV Oct 26 Andrew Herenstein, chief
investment officer at Monarch Alternative Capital, said on
Wednesday he recommends investors buy Puerto Rico's general
obligation (GO) bonds on the belief there will be a deal with
the U.S. government over difficulty in paying pack its debt.
"We believe having a deal within a year is certainly
possible," Herenstein said at the Sohn Investment Conference in
Tel Aviv. "There is a very, very substantial return for
investors with limited downside because of negotiations that
have taken place and legal protections that investors have."
