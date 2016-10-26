JERUSALEM Oct 26 Daniel Schwartz, managing
partner at York Capital Management, on Wednesday recommended
investing in beauty company Coty, citing a low
valuation and high growth prospects.
"Buy Coty. We think it's a multi-year growth story,"
Schwartz told the Sohn Investment Conference in Tel Aviv.
He noted that Coty is the third largest beauty company
behind L'Oreal and Estee Lauder but has the
ability to change the margin paradigm in the beauty space.
Coty's shares have struggled, Schwartz said, due to
technical effects from an exchange offer with Procter and Gamble
in September and providing an opportunity to buy Coty
stock at a "depressed" price.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)