(Corrects share count figure in 3rd paragraph to 4.8 million
instead of 1.38 million)
BOSTON, June 30 The Fidelity OTC Portfolio, the
largest fund investor in SolarCity Corp, boosted its
stake in the company by 20 percent in May, just weeks before
Tesla Motors offered to buy the solar panel maker for about $2.8
billion.
Run by Gavin Baker, the $12 billion Fidelity OTC Portfolio
on Thursday disclosed owning about 8.69 million shares
of SolarCity at the end of May, up from 7.22 million in the
previous month.
The fund owned just 4.8 million SolarCity shares at the end
of October, but that position surged afterward amid a sharp
decline in the company's stock price.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)