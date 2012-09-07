MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 China's economy can make its 7.5 percent growth rate target for 2012 and can expand at 7 percent or more for the next five years, a senior official with China's $480 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Friday.

Jin Liqun, chairman of the supervisory board of the China Investment Corporation (CIC), said the Chinese government wanted to bring the economy onto a sustainable footing but was also not "cavalier" about the slowing growth rate.

"The government is intentionally bringing down the growth rate, from 8 percent to 7.5 percent as a target, and I think we can achieve 7.5 percent for 2012," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an international sovereign wealth fund meeting.

China has given the green light to 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion as it looks to energize an economy mired in its worst slowdown in three years, and Jin said the latest spending would be effective.

"This is not repetition of the stimulus package in 2008-2009, but still it's stimulus," he said.

Jin said the CIC, an investment vehicle set up by the Chinese government to invest its massive foreign exchange reserves, was still digesting its last capital injection and had about $30 billion in credit which it was still to invest. (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Pablo Garibian)