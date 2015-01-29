By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 29 2013 was reckoned by some to be
the "year of the stockpicker," fueled by the concept that
corporate profits would be driven by individual company
performance, not so much as a rising tide raises all boats.
That didn't work out: As the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 29.6 percent in its best year since 1997, mutual
funds run by stockpickers slightly lagged cheaper index funds.
2014 was also supposed to be the year of the stockpicker as
the S&P 500 rose 11.4 percent, until it wasn't. Last year,
active managers underperformed comparable index funds by the
worst margin in more than a decade.
This year, pundits ranging from money managers to
publications like Barron's are saying this is finally going to
be the year that strategic stock pickers will best the indexers.
After six straight years of gains, they say the stock market is
once again showing flashes of the stomach-churning drops that
allow active managers to exert judgment and pick up shares at
lower prices.
"There's a level of volatility in this market which makes it
very ripe for stockpicking skills to be rewarded," said Phil
Orlando, a portfolio manager and chief equity strategist at
Federated Investors.
Well, maybe. The last year in which stockpickers beat
passive funds by a wide margin was 2007, which was also the last
year the Colorado Rockies played in baseball's World Series or
A.C. Milan won the European Cup in soccer. To be sure, past
performance doesn't necessarily indicate future results, as fund
managers like to say.
As active managers underperform, they are increasingly
fighting an uphill battle for assets. Investors have shunned
active management since the current bull market began in 2009,
sending $444.6 billion to index funds and exchange traded funds
while pulling $421.2 billion out of those run by stockpickers,
according to Lipper data.
Vanguard Group, which launched the first index fund in 1975,
has become the largest U.S. mutual fund company by assets
largely by catering to investors who shun the idea that the
average stockpicker can beat the market after fees, an idea
popularized by firm founder Jack Bogle.
"Regardless of market conditions, for every winning trade
there's someone who had to sell it to them, making the market a
zero sum game," said Jim Rowley, a senior investment analyst at
Vanguard.
DISPERSION AND DOLLARS
The stock market is becoming more volatile. In January, the
volatility of the benchmark S&P 500 index was nearly 10 percent
higher than its 50-year average, said Howard Silverblatt, senior
index analyst at S&P Dow Jones indices.
Over the last 90 years, periods of low dispersion - a
measure of the range of returns for stocks in a benchmark - have
been difficult for stockpickers, with October of last year
hitting the third-lowest dispersion on record, said Thomas Lee,
head of research at New York-based Fundstrat. Yet periods of
extremely low dispersion tend to give way to those where
dispersion is above average, making it easier for stockpickers
to be rewarded for their choices, he said.
Fund managers say that they are already reaping the benefits
of more volatile markets.
"The hardest environment is when stocks move in unison and
stockpickers don't have an opportunity to do their thing," said
Bob Doll, a portfolio manager at Nuveen. This year, his Large
Cap Core fund is beating the S&P 500 by almost 3
percentage points, thanks in part to positions in Gilead
Sciences Inc and Merck & Co Inc that have each
jumped by more than 10 percent since the start of January.
"Now, companies are being valued on their fundamentals and
you are rewarded for making the right call," Doll said.
Orlando, from Federated Investors, said that the stronger
dollar should also help stockpickers who shift into more U.S.
focused companies this year. The average company in the S&P 500
gets about half of its revenue from overseas. Those with smaller
market caps tend to earn most of their revenue in the U.S. and
are less affected by the dollar's jump.
Overall, the higher dollar could shave up to $12 billion off
of U.S. companies' fourth-quarter 2014 revenue alone, according
to FireApps, a data analytics company in Phoenix, Arizona.
"Moving down the market cap will mean less of a currency
impact, while the biggest companies in the index are getting
hurt," Orlando said.
REASONS TO BE SKEPTICAL
Yet investors have reasons to be skeptical that certain
market environments favor stockpickers, analysts say.
With so many actively managed mutual funds - there are 4,635
large-cap funds alone tracked by Morningstar - there is
little reason to think that all of them will react to the same
environment in the same way.
"I don't know that any one variable helps the light bulb go
off across an industry with so many different strategies
involved," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper America research.
Moreover, higher levels of volatility don't always help
stockpickers, according to Thomson Reuters data. As measured by
the VIX, the so-called fear index which measures the amount of
risk about the size of changes in a security's value, volatility
spiked to above 40 in August of 2011 and remained above its
historical average of 20 for the remainder of the year. Yet
active managers underperformed that year, losing an average of
2.1 percent compared with an average loss of 1 percent among
passive funds.
In 2007, the last year in which stockpickers beat passive
funds by a wide margin, volatility never jumped above 30,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The VIX is currently at 18,
below its long-term average.
Only about 40 percent of stockpickers beat the benchmark in
any given year, said Todd Rosenbluth, director of fund research
at S&P Capital IQ. Should stockpickers once again underperform
this year on average, fund companies may be under increasing
pressure to lower the expense ratios of actively-managed funds
in order to regain the market share that they have lost to index
funds and ETFs.
The average actively-managed equity fund charges $1.37 per
$100 invested, according to the Investment Company Institute,
while comparable index funds often charge $0.25 per $100 or
less. As a result, stockpicking fund managers have to outperform
the index by a greater margin just to make up for their higher
fees.
"There's only so many years that active management can
underperform before investors start to say that enough is
enough," Rosenbluth said.
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Linda Stern and John
Pickering)