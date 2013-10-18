LONDON Oct 18 When Sanjeev Shah quit his job
last month, eyebrows were raised. This wasn't another burned-out
banker: The 43-year-old was a successful fund manager running
2.8 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) for Fidelity Worldwide
Investment, reaping big returns.
His reasons for leaving - "This is a role that demands 110
percent effort, focus and intensity. I don't want that level of
intensity" - shed rare light on an industry often dismissed as
the easy option in the world of finance.
"Do we have an easy life? If you went back 25 years ago,
that may have been the case but people are working significantly
longer hours and are rather more professional about what they do
now," said one senior fund manager, who asked not to be named
because of the sensitivity of the subject.
"There are plenty of people out there who still think we
dress in pinstriped suits and sit behind leather desks with
cigars all day. I don't know why the stereotypes still exist."
Fund management, so it goes among some City workers, is a
'9-to-5' refuge for traders and bankers wanting a quieter life
as they approach retirement. But the reality for many of those
in the job is entirely different.
In the aftermath of the financial crisis, clients bamboozled
by unpredictable markets are increasingly needy, while 24-hour,
year-round interaction between global markets and 21st century
technology make it impossible to switch off, fund managers say.
Investors' funds are permanently 'on', meaning managers live
in fear of political or economic incidents beyond their control
wreaking havoc.
"Sanjeev's move really struck a chord with me. When I was
about his age, I did a similar thing," said David Lis, head of
UK equities at Aviva Investors, who swapped a senior fund
manager role in 1991 for a five-year stint in investor
relations.
"Whenever you read the papers or watch the news at night,
you're always thinking about how whatever is going on in the
world might affect how you have chosen to invest," he said.
Burnout among financial professionals is not new,
particularly amid a recent backlash against the industry widely
seen as responsible for the debt crisis that dragged much of the
globe into painful austerity measures and recession.
But data bears out a trend in which fund managers in
particular are looking increasingly unsettled in their careers.
A survey by recruitment firm Astbury Marsden in April found some
14.3 percent of investment managers left their jobs in 2012 -
despite earning an average pre-bonus salary of 84,716 pounds -
compared to 11.8 percent of investment bankers who quit.
UNDER SCRUTINY
New trading strategies have also ramped up the pressure on
fund managers. In an age where investments can be cheaply
plotted and executed by computer and low-cost investment funds
traded on stock exchanges (ETFs), clients paying hefty fees to
fund managers are paying closer attention to their results.
Lipper, a ThomsonReuters company supplying fund information
and ratings, tracks about 5,400 actively-managed mutual funds
and sub-funds in its European equity sectors.
In the nine months to September 30 those funds - managed by
investment specialists - returned 13.3 percent and drew in 9.8
billion euros, equivalent to 3.7 percent of assets. By
comparison, the 500 index trackers and ETFs in Lipper's European
equity sectors returned 13.4 percent and posted net inflows of 5
billion euros, or 7 percent of assets, over the same period.
In this environment, and as the global economy finally
starts to get better, there are few places to hide for
underperforming fund managers.
"Now that markets are improving, if you underperform the
index, I'd imagine that you're going to have a much tougher time
justifying your existence," said James Callander, managing
director of financial services recruiter Freshminds.
One of the toughest things to cope with, Lis said, was the
high number of clients fixated on momentum investing - chasing a
certain stock or sector, with little or no reflection on the
fundamentals, in search of an annual or month-to-month gain,
rather than allowing for longer-term investing.
"When you don't invest on that time horizon, it's almost
impossible to meet those expectations," he said. "In the end, I
just got tired of starting each January with a blank slate
again, regardless of what I had achieved in the years before."
The amount of work has also increased. Pension trustees,
keen to reverse years of painful losses during the financial
crisis, are funnelling huge sums of money into hedge funds, many
of which have struggled to adapt strategies and operations to
more conservative risk appetites. Some hedge funds are turning
away these clients rather than buckle under the additional
regulatory responsibility.
CORROSIVE
Working at this intensity, fund managers typically suffer
consistent, prolonged pressure that is corrosive, experts say.
"At this level, stress has become part of the sufferer's
identity and is embedded in their psychological profile. He or
she is ... far more prone to total burnout," said Martyn Watts,
a partner at the North London Stress Management Centre.
While mental health has become less of a taboo topic in
financial services, fund management firms are coy about what
sort of support they offer their most vulnerable staff.
Eighteen firms contacted by Reuters either declined to
discuss their policies or did not respond to our request but
some individuals have devised their own ways of avoiding stress.
"I run five times a week and have set days when I won't
drink alcohol. I always have my 5 a day. I never drink coffee
past 8 in the morning. And, unlike in my junior years, I always
take my full holiday entitlement," Tom Becket, chief investment
officer of Psigma.