(Changes sourcing; adds quotes from Chanos; Kynikos shorting
SolarCity, Tesla shares)
NEW YORK, June 22 Shortseller Jim Chanos of
Kynikos Associates blasted Tesla Motors Inc's proposed
acquisition of SolarCity Corp, describing it as a
"brazen" bailout and "shameful example of corporate governance
at its worst."
"SolarCity, whose bonds were yielding 20 percent yesterday,
is a company headed toward financial distress," Chanos said in
an emailed statement on Wednesday. "It is burning hundreds of
millions in cash every quarter, a burden that now Tesla
shareholders will have to bear, at a total cost of over $8
billion."
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk called the proposed
$2.8 billion acquisition a "no-brainer" when the deal was
announced after Tuesday's market close. But shares of Tesla were
down about 9 percent on Wednesday, while SolarCity rose about 6
percent.
Chanos, whose firm has been betting against Tesla and
SolarCity shares, said the combined drop in the market value of
the two companies was more than the equity value of the deal
itself, "which means that Tesla shareholders think SolarCity
shares are essentially worthless.
"Finally," he added, "it is hard for me to believe that this
deal was not being contemplated when Tesla, and Mr. Musk
himself, sold shares just a few weeks ago."
