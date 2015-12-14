BOSTON Dec 14 The top securities regulator in
Massachusetts on Monday said he is investigating the liquidation
of Third Avenue Management's junk bond fund, a move that blocked
investor redemptions last week.
"Average investors do not expect to be cut off from trading
in an open-end investment company," Massachusetts' Secretary of
the Commonwealth William Galvin said in a statement. "My office
is opening this investigation to determine when and how this
decision was made and to determine the extent of Massachusetts
investors who have been impacted by this unprecedented decision
on the part of fund management."
Third Avenue's Focused Credit Fund was shut down
last week amid heavy losses and investor redemption demands. The
fund had nearly $800 million in assets.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin, editing by G Crosse)