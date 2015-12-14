(Adds details from Galvin interview, bylines, context)
By Ross Kerber and Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Dec 14 The top securities regulator in
Massachusetts on Monday said he is investigating the liquidation
of Third Avenue Management's junk bond fund and whether some
investors had early knowledge of what was coming.
Third Avenue last week rattled the junk bond market and the
mutual fund industry when it abruptly shuttered its Focused
Credit Fund and blocked redemptions. It was the
biggest mutual fund blowup since the 2008 financial crisis.
"Were some investors aware of the decision before others?"
Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Galvin, who took on big Wall Street banks in the wake of the
subprime mortgage crisis, said he sent a subpoena to New
York-based Third Avenue and wants to know more about the timing
of the decision to liquidate the fund.
Third Avenue said on Monday that long-time Chief Executive
Officer David Barse had agreed to leave the company after the
nearly $800 million Focused Credit Fund was overwhelmed with
heavy losses and surging withdrawals that had reduced it from
nearly $3 billion in assets last year.
Representatives for Third Avenue and its parent firm,
Affiliated Managers Group Inc, did not return messages.
Although AMG and other big financial companies like Fidelity
Investments are headquartered in Massachusetts, Galvin has
developed a reputation as a frequent critic of Wall Street and
has been more aggressive than federal regulators in the past.
"It's hard to believe they just woke up one day and said,
'Let's close the fund'," Galvin said.
Galvin said the fund liquidation also raises questions of
how investors at other funds might be treated if they face
similar problems as interest rates rise.
Currently, Galvin said, his understanding is that some Third
Avenue investors were led to believe the fund was liquid and
they could get their money out.
Now they are stuck with the current situation, which Galvin
described as "like looking at a traffic accident."
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by G Crosse and Lisa
Shumaker)