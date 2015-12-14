BOSTON Dec 14 Illiquid assets at Third Avenue
Management's junk-bond fund skyrocketed before it imploded last
week, underscoring an opaque corner of risk in the mutual fund
industry that corporate governance experts worry is not policed
by outside directors.
The biggest meltdown of a mutual fund since the 2008 credit
crisis happened as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
pushes for a 15 percent cap on illiquid assets, meaning they
trade so infrequently that they do not have a market price.
The SEC's proposals made in September seek stepped up
oversight from mutual fund boards and more clarity around what
constitutes an illiquid asset.
Because illiquid assets are hard to price and trade, funds
with elevated levels of these securities may be sitting on
bigger potential losses than investors realize, according to
analysts.
Often the assets are bankruptcy claims, risky
mortgage-backed bonds or debt issued by a company in financial
distress.
At the end of July, for example, the Third Avenue Focused
Credit Fund's illiquid, or hard to market and value investments,
accounted for 9.1 percent of nearly $2 billion in assets,
according to Third Avenue regulatory disclosures. That was up
from 4.6 percent in October 2014 and just 0.91 percent in 2012.
But when based on U.S. accounting rules, the fund's illiquid
securities were 20 percent of fund assets, fund disclosures
show.
Representatives for Third Avenue and its parent firm,
Affiliated Managers Group Inc, did not return messages.
Funds currently have a lot of discretion on how they label
and value assets that are hard to price and trade. As it stands
now, most funds rely on valuation committees of insiders to
oversee assets that the SEC sees as a potential systemic risk to
investors.
Third Avenue's decision last week to liquidate its nearly
$800 million Focused Credit Fund and block investor
redemptions jolted Wall Street and mom-and-pop investors who
have poured billions into junk funds. And it reignites what law
professor William Birdthistle describes as an existential
question about the oversight of management by mutual fund
boards.
Mutual fund boards are set up to look out for the interests
of shareholders and negotiate competitive management fees, for
example. Board members can be nominated by incumbent independent
directors. But some experts say these boards do too little.
"Whatever you say their job is, they do a bad job of it,"
said Birdthistle, a funds and governance expert who teaches at
Chicago-Kent College of Law.
Growing worries about the junk bond market, which are
vulnerable to higher interest rates, are rattling global markets
and hurting the shares of big fund managers, with shares of No.
1 asset manager BlackRock Inc off 10 percent in the last
week.
Meanwhile, Third Avenue's long-time Chief Executive Officer
David Barse has left the firm in a mutually agreed upon
departure. And Massachusetts' top regulator says he wants to
know if some investors knew about the decision to liquidate the
fund before others.
Third Avenue's valuation committee consists of three veteran
insiders: general counsel Jim Hall, Controller Jim Buono and
Chief Financial Officer Vincent Dugan, disclosures show.
Calls to Third Avenue executives and outside directors were
referred to Hall, who did not return several messages seeking
comment.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)