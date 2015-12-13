(Adds background on Third Avenue and Barse)
Dec 13 Third Avenue Management LLC has parted
ways with Chief Executive Officer David Barse after the collapse
of the company's junk bond fund last week, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the
matter.
The collapse of Third Avenue's Focused Credit Fund jolted
Wall Street and renewed worries about the difficulty of trading
securities on the U.S. bond market. New York-based Third Avenue
is a relatively small investment manager with fund assets that
totaled $10 billion at the beginning of the year.
A security guard at Third Avenue's headquarters said on
Sunday that Barse had been let go and was not allowed back in
the building, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Representatives of Third Avenue could not immediately be
reached for comment on the WSJ report. Barse could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Third Avenue's Focused Credit Fund was overwhelmed
with heavy losses and surging investor net withdrawals, forcing
Barse to abruptly liquidate the fund and block redemptions.
The redemptions and losses over the past year cut the size
of the Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund to $789 million from
nearly $3 billion. Run by Tom Lapointe, the fund bet on
distressed situations, such as the bankruptcy-related claims of
Lehman Brothers. In a letter to investors last year, Lapointe,
who could not immediately be reached for comment, said
distressed assets in his portfolio were not necessarily illiquid
or hard to trade.
The fund's collapse is a blow to the reputation of Third
Avenue Founder Marty Whitman, considered the dean of American
vulture investing. He hired Barse in 1991 to oversee the firm's
operations so he could spend more time pursuing his own
investment strategies.
Whitman could not immediately be reached for comment.
The blow-up of the Focused Credit Fund was the biggest
mutual fund failure since the financial crisis. The fund's
collapse shows the dangers of loading up on risky assets that
are hard to trade even in good times.
Before Barse, 53, joined Third Avenue, he worked as a
bankruptcy attorney defending the rights of creditors. He had
been CEO of Third Avenue since 2003.
Whitman was a leader in a strategy that includes bets on the
outcomes of companies going through bankruptcy and other
distressed situations. The 91-year-old's book titled "Distress
Investing" distills decades of knowledge about the ins and outs
of bankruptcy restructuring.
In 2002, Affiliated Managers Group Inc bought a
majority equity stake in Third Avenue, with the remaining
portion held by a broad group of employees that included Whitman
and Barse. Third Avenue, however, continued to operate
autonomously from AMG, which holds stakes in a number of
boutique asset management firms.
AMG could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione, Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber;
editing by Grant McCool)