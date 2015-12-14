Dec 14 Third Avenue Management LLC said its
management committee would lead it going forward, after the
investment management company and Chief Executive David Barse
mutually agreed to separate.
The news comes after the collapse of the company's junk bond
fund last week, which jolted Wall Street and renewed worries
about the difficulty of trading securities on the U.S. bond
market.
New York-based Third Avenue is a relatively small investment
manager with fund assets that totaled $10 billion at the
beginning of the year.
Third Avenue's Focused Credit Fund was overwhelmed
with heavy losses and surging investor net withdrawals, forcing
Barse to abruptly liquidate the fund and block redemptions. This
cut the size of the fund to $789 million from nearly $3 billion
last year.
The fund's collapse is a blow to the reputation of Third
Avenue Founder Marty Whitman, considered the dean of American
vulture investing. He hired Barse in 1991 to oversee the firm's
operations.
Barse, 53, is also a shareholder in Third Avenue.
Third Avenue had sold a 60 percent stake in the company to
asset manager Affiliated Managers Group in 2002, while the
remaining 40 percent stayed largely in the hands of the firm's
senior executives.
Third Avenue said on Monday the management committee that
would now lead the firm includes its President and Chief
Investment Officer David Resnick and its Chief Financial Officer
and Chief Operating Officer Vincent Dugan.
The committee also includes General Counsel and Secretary W.
James Hall and portfolio managers Matthew Fine and Jason Wolf.
The Wall Street Journal had reported the news first on
Sunday.
(Reporting Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh)