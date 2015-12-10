(Adds details on Fidelity fund as a large investor, paragraphs
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Dec 10 New York-based Third Avenue
Management is blocking investors from withdrawing their money
from a near $1 billion junk bond fund as it tries to liquidate
the fund in the biggest failure in the U.S. mutual fund industry
since the Primary Reserve Fund "broke the buck" during the 2008
financial crisis
The demise of the fund is sure to renew fears that less
liquidity in the corporate bond market will cause more
volatility, especially as the Federal Reserve leans toward
raising interest rates next week for the first time in a decade.
"People will read into this that there are some possible
ramifications or concerns around liquidity and how people are
positioned," said Adrian Helfert, head of global fixed income at
Amundi Smith Breeden, the North American investment arm of
Paris-based Amundi, which has more than $1 trillion in assets
under management.
Heavy redemptions and losses since the end of July cut the
size of the Third Avenue Focused Credit Fund by more
than half, with assets falling below $1 billion from $2.1
billion, according to Lipper Inc. The latest data from
Morningstar Inc showed the fund with just $789 million in
assets, as of Thursday.
Net investor withdrawals from the fund accelerated in
November, totaling $319 million, according to Lipper. Third
Avenue did not return messages seeking comment.
A large investor in the fund, as of Oct. 30, was
Boston-based Fidelity Investments' Strategic Advisers Income
Opportunities Fund, which had a $128 million stake.
This summer, the Third Avenue fund had been "overwhelmed by
the poor performance of its lower quality, distressed holdings,"
Fidelity portfolio manager Gregory Pappas said in an August
interview posted on Fidelity's website.
Fidelity was not immediately available to comment on whether
the fund still had exposure to the Third Avenue fund at the time
of its announced liquidation.
Meanwhile, as Third Avenue prepares to begin liquidating the
fund next week, the investment management company said it has
blocked further redemptions.
Heavy redemption demands from investors and reduction of
liquidity in the bond market made it difficult for the fund to
continue without selling assets at fire sale prices, putting
remaining shareholders at a disadvantage, Third Avenue
Management said in a letter to investors.
The fund had one of the highest exposures to illiquid assets
in the junk fund sector, according to a Reuters analysis.
About a year ago, the Focused Credit Fund had $2.75 billion
in assets, but 18 percent of that amount included exposure to
securities deemed illiquid. These so-called Level 3 assets
typically carry valuations pegged to assumptions made by the
investment managers themselves.
The most illiquid assets in the portfolio included common
stocks and warrants in the energy sector, convertible preferred
stocks and corporate term loans, according to fund disclosures.
The fund realized $20 million in losses on debt issued by
companies in the chemicals sector, for example, and a $15.5
million loss on exposure to the food and beverage industry,
according to the fund.
The fund's year-to-date total loss of 26.98 percent is
nearly nine times worse than the 3.0 percent average loss in the
junk bond sector, according to Lipper.
As the fund's assets dwindled, its exposure to the illiquid
assets increased to 20 percent at the end of July.
In an October 2014 interview with Reuters, Tom Lapointe,
manager of the Focused Credit Fund, said he liked investing in
troubled companies poised for a comeback.
The volatility of the fund was apparent in the third quarter
of 2011, when bond markets were rattled by the Greek debt
crisis. The Third Avenue fund dropped 12 percent while peers
lost an average of 7.0 percent.
Third Avenue anticipates that the full liquidation process
may take up to a year or more before a final distribution is
made in order to achieve favorable results.
"Third Avenue is extremely disappointed that we must take
this action."
