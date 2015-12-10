(Repeats to widen distribution)

By Tim McLaughlin

BOSTON Dec 10 Third Avenue Funds said it will begin liquidating its $942 million Focused Credit Fund next week amid heavy losses on bets that included one of the highest exposures to illiquid assets in the junk bond sector.

"There will be a distribution to all (Focused Credit Fund) shareholders of the fund's cash assets not required for the expenses of the fund and its liquidation," New York-based Third Avenue said in a letter to shareholders, adding that the process will begin on or about Dec. 16..

The fund has been hit with heavy net withdrawals this year, totaling $1 billion, according to Lipper Inc. The fund's year-to-date total return of minus 25 percent is about 8 times worse than the 3 percent average loss in the junk bond sector, according to Lipper.

About a year ago, the Focused Credit Fund had $2.75 billion in assets, but 18 percent of that amount included exposure to securities deemed illiquid. These so-called Level 3 assets typically carry valuations pegged to assumptions made by the investment managers themselves.

The most illiquid assets in the portfolio included common stocks and warrants in the energy sector, convertible preferred stocks and corporate term loans, according to fund disclosures. The fund realized $20 million in losses on debt issued by companies in the chemicals sector and a $15.5 million loss on exposure to the food and beverage industry, according to the fund.

As the fund's assets dwindled, its exposure to the illiquid assets increased to 20 percent at the end of July.

"Investor requests for redemption...in addition to the general reduction of liquidity in the fixed income markets, have made it impracticable for (Focused Credit Fund) going forward to create sufficient cash to pay anticipated redemptions without resorting to sales at prices that would unfairly disadvantage the remaining shareholders," Third Avenue said in the letter to investors.

Third Avenue anticipates that the full liquidation process may take up to a year or more before a final distribution is made in order to achieve favorable results.

"Third Avenue is extremely disappointed that we must take this action." (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; editing by Tom Brown and Andrew Hay)