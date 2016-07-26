(Adds Amgen, Allergan and Baxter quotes)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, July 26 Daniel Loeb's $16 billion
Third Point LLC said on Tuesday that the firm's investments in
energy credits drove positive returns during the first half of
the year and is devoting over $1 billion to energy corporate
credits.
"We came into the year with a short credit portfolio that we
reversed sharply in February, getting long over $1B in energy
credit," Third Point said in its latest quarterly letter to
clients.
According to the letter, Third Point's Offshore Fund posted
returns of 4.6 percent during the second quarter ended June 30,
compared with the Standard & Poor's 500 which returned 2.5
percent.
Third Point, overseen by Loeb who is one of the industry's
most closely followed investors in part because of his record
where he has delivered an average 16 percent return every year
since launching his firm in 1996, said the firm reduced "more
concentrated long investments" in health care.
Third Point sold out of its stake in Amgen Inc
because "we saw better opportunities elsewhere," the letter
said. Third Point also said the firm continued to hold its
Allergan stake.
Its largest investment in the portfolio - Baxter
International, a global manufacturer and supplier of
health care products - has generated a nearly 20 percent
internal rate of return (IRR) since its inception last June.
"Despite this meaningful move in performance, its current
size is consistent with our conviction about the company and its
leadership and the potential we see for meaningful upside from
these levels," Third Point said.
Third Point has reduced its structured credit book of
housing-related bonds from its highs and focused increasingly on
new areas of opportunity in consumer lending, the letter said.
"The year's positive performance reflects contributions from
nearly all of the strategies we employ; the top five winners
include a constructive long equity position, a sovereign debt
investment, high-yield debt investments in energy companies, an
event-driven long position, and a short equity position in the
pharmaceutical industry," Third Point said.
Overall, Third Point's bet on energy credits is paying off
handsomely.
Third Point said it sensed a bottom in energy around
mid-February, with rumors swirling around Chesapeake's imminent
Chapter 11 filing and another rumor that OPEC was willing to cut
production.
"This led oil prices to bottom, finally," Third Point said.
Third Point said it is currently focused on debt of
"companies with high-quality assets and deleveraging catalysts
where we can make good returns while limiting downside risk
should commodity prices stagnate."
