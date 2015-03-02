LONDON, March 2 Paris-based money manager TOBAM
has raised $2.1 billion under its "anti-benchmark" funds in the
last three months, it said on Monday, boosting assets under
management to $8.7 billion.
"Anti-benchmark" or smart beta funds, the fastest growing
segment of the exchange traded fund market (ETF), weigh holdings
by criteria other than market capitalisation and are typically
created via algorithms designed to cherry pick winning stocks.
They are cheaper to invest in than a typical actively
managed fund and have become a magnet for investor dollars,
pulling in 60 cents of every dollar flowing into ETFs in the
U.S. over the two years to the end of 2014, Morningstar.
TOBAM has seen net inflows worth $2.6 billion since the
start of 2014, it said, raising money from more than 20
institutional investors as they look for newer and cheaper ways
to outperform their benchmarks and diversify portfolios.
While a classic index fund attempts to capture beta, or
market return, by holding all shares in proportion to their
market capitalised weight, smart beta funds try to beat the
market by making adjustments.
Those adjustments are based on 'factors,' anomalies, like
for example the outperformance of stocks with certain
characteristics such as their small size, which managers hope
will persist.
