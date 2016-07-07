By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, July 7 A United Nations-supported group
that works to advance principles of responsible investing will
create a process to remove members after complaints that some
large asset managers do little to press for reforms in areas
such as climate change, its top official said.
Fiona Reynolds, managing director of Principles for
Responsible Investment, said she expects the London-based
organization to adopt rules by early next year that allow the
delisting of companies that fail to put its principles into
practice.
"We are committed to increasing accountability, and I can't
see how you can increase accountability without delisting the
worst offenders," Reynolds said in a recent interview. She
declined to name any signatories but said some large asset
managers were among those causing concern as the organization
reviews its rules upon its 10th anniversary.
"If they sign on but don't have any intent, that ruins the
brand for everyone," she said.
Asset managers Franklin Resources Inc and T. Rowe
Price Group are among the signatories that have faced
criticism over their environmental practices. Representatives
for each declined to comment.
Losing the PRI designation would be a problem for an asset
manager, said Alex Bernhardt, U.S. responsible investment leader
at consulting firm Mercer.
In practice, however, just the threat of removal could spur
a manager to make changes, Bernhardt added.
The new rules would be part of a broader review of practices
by the PRI, which claims 1,500 signatories managing $62
trillion. Signatories pledge to consider environment,
governance and other factors into their decision-making, and to
seek disclosures in those areas from companies in which they
invest.
Critics worry some companies sign up but do little else.
They see the organization only as "a marketing thing," said
Sonia Kowal, president of Zevin Asset Management of Boston. Last
year Zevin unsuccessfully backed shareholder resolutions that
called for Franklin and T. Rowe Price to report on how their
proxy voting squared with their policy positions on climate
change.
Franklin did not back any shareholder resolutions calling on
companies to report on the impact of climate change on their
operations during the 2015 proxy season, according to researcher
Proxy Insight. T. Rowe Price backed them 14 percent of the time.
In response to the proposals, both companies said they
consider environmental factors in voting and also have fiduciary
obligations to their clients.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Steve
Orlofsky)