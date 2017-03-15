NEW YORK, March 15 So-called unconstrained funds at wealth management firms Guggenheim, Pioneer and TCW have at least doubled the performance of the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Exchange-Traded Fund, which tracks the closely watched Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, over a five-year annualized period, according to Morningstar data. For a story on how unconstrained funds in the "nontraditional" category are retreating from corporate bonds, click. Fund Morningstar five-year annualized performance Guggenheim Macro 5.95 pct Opportunities Fund Pioneer Dynamic Credit 4.43 pct Fund Metropolitan West 4.20 pct Unconstrained Bond Fund iShares Core U.S. 2.10 pct Aggregate Bond ETF (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)