BOSTON May 3 When Vanguard Group launches its first foreign bond fund next month, the No. 1 U.S. mutual fund company will be a latecomer to a party already well attended by rivals.

But Vanguard won't necessarily be too late with the launch of its Total International Bond Index Fund and Emerging Markets Bond Fund. The funds will have Vanguard's signature rock-bottom fees in a market where investor demand remains strong.

"I don't know of many Vanguard index funds that didn't sell well, so it would seem to me there's a good audience for it," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research.

International bond funds, not including exchange-traded funds, have received $14.6 billion in net flows so far this year, according to Lipper Inc, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Despite a surging stock market, investors continue to pump money into bond funds in general. In March, investors made net purchases of $15.5 billion in bond funds. That marked the 19th consecutive month of net flows into bond funds, according to Lipper.

With the 10-year Treasury yielding around 1.65 percent, international bond funds are attracting U.S. investors with higher interest rates overseas. Some of the funds also can act as a hedge against a weakening dollar.

And the developed international bond market represents the largest global asset class, with 33 percent of market capitalization, said Fran Kinniry, a principal with Vanguard's investment strategy group.

Vanguard, which has $2.15 trillion in U.S. mutual fund assets, will make the international bond index fund a core holding in its family of fast-growing target-date funds. Vanguard's target-date assets, including trusts, totaled $182.3 billion at the end of March.

The fund also will be hedged against exposure to foreign currencies. Left unhedged, currency can become a dominant factor in the risk and return of an international bond fund, with volatility undercutting investor returns. Many international bond funds are unhedged.

"This fund will allow investors to pick up exposure to over 50 different countries and over 6,000 securities," Kinniry said.

The fund will track a new benchmark - the Barclays Global Aggregate ex-USD Float Adjusted RIC Capped Index (USD Hedged)index. The top country holdings of the index are Japan (23 percent), France (12 percent) and Germany (11 percent).

Expense ratios for the Total International Bond Index Fund will range from 0.12 percent to 0.23 percent. And ETF shares will have a projected expense ratio of 0.20 percent, Vanguard said.

Those fees are significantly lower than what other international bond funds charge investors. The $71 billion Templeton Global Bond Fund managed by Michael Hasenstab, for example, charges fees between 0.56 percent and 1.30 percent, according to its prospectus.

The average expense ratio among international bond funds (using just the primary share class) is 0.88 percent, according to Lipper.

Vanguard's late launch of its international bond fund has been tied, in part, to the difficulty of finding a way to lower currency-hedging costs, Kinniry said.

"Hedging costs have come down as markets have become more mature," he said. "We don't believe in unhedged." (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)