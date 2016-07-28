(Adds new investor deposit data in paragraph 4, not paragraph
3)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, July 28 Vanguard Group said on Thursday
it is closing its $30 billion Dividend Growth Fund to
new investors as a protective measure.
Investors have flocked into dividend funds and individual
dividend-paying stocks as they try to generate steady income
during a time of rock-bottom interest rates.
"Vanguard is proactively taking steps to slow strong cash
flows to help ensure that the advisor's ability to produce
competitive long-term results for investors is not compromised,"
Vanguard CEO Bill McNabb said in a statement. "We have long been
committed to protecting the interests of our funds'
shareholders, and demonstrate this conviction by closing or
restricting funds to stem further growth."
Over the past six months, the fund has received an
additional $3 billion in net cash inflows and, over the past
three years, the fund's assets have nearly doubled, Vanguard
said.
A flood of cash into a fund can create problems for
portfolio managers, as they may be tempted to take more risk to
put the cash to work. And if they just sit on the cash, their
returns may suffer when compared to a full invested benchmark
index.
Vanguard's fund has produced a total return of 9.13 percent
for the 12-month period that ended June 30. That's better than
the 8.48 percent advance on the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers
Select Index.
Introduced in 1992, the fund is managed by Wellington
Management's Donald Kilbride.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin Editing by W Simon)