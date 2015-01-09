METALS-London copper slips on stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low volume trade as the U.S. dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States.
Jan 8 Executives at Vanguard Group, the No. 1 U.S. mutual fund company, said on Thursday deflation is a real risk for the global economy.
Vanguard Chief Investment Officer Tim Buckley said during a live webcast that falling prices are not something to be celebrated, especially in a developed economy that relies on consumption to fuel gross domestic product growth.
As consumers hold off buying things, GDP shrinks, creating a vicious cycle, Vanguard Chairman William McNabb added.
Vanguard Group manages $3.1 trillion in assets. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds stock movement in extended trade)