CHICAGO, June 25 Women are under-represented
among mutual fund managers, a new study found, in a gender
imbalance that poses challenges for an industry looking to run
more money from female clients.
Among 7,410 portfolio managers of U.S. open-end mutual
funds, only 9 percent were women, the study released this month
by researchers from Morningstar Inc of Chicago, and widely
discussed at the research firm's investor conference this week,
found. It also found that women exclusively managed only about 2
percent of the $12.6 trillion held in those funds.
That's a lower level of representation compared to other
professional fields, the study's authors found, even as the
women held their own in terms of fund performance. Twenty
percent of law firm partners are women, for instance, and 19
percent of partners in U.S. accounting firms are women.
The figures are in sync in with other studies showing women
holding relatively few positions of power in finance.
Attendees at this year's Morningstar Investment Conference
said the findings were noteworthy because clients now expect to
have more women overseeing their money.
"As a portfolio manager, I get a very good reception from
people out there," said Dawn Mangerson, co-manager of the
McDonnell Intermediate Municipal Bond fund. It is
co-managed with Jim Grabovac, a lineup Mangerson said goes over
well. "If there are both men and women (involved) it's looked at
favorably."
Clients also have more fund managers to choose from in
general, and so can be more discerning about qualities they like
in a manager, said Mary Jane McQuillen, a portfolio manager for
Legg Mason Inc's ClearBridge Investments unit.
The Morningstar study found firms with the highest
percentage of women fund managers included Dodge & Cox, where 6
of 24 fund managers were women, and Franklin Templeton
Investments, where 19 of 129 fund managers were women.
In a keynote speech at the conference, Sallie Krawcheck, a
former wealth-management executive, said that while women
control $11 trillion in wealth, many are unhappy with their
financial adviser.
Firms could do more to include women among their leadership,
Krawcheck said, and she questioned an idea outlined in the
bestselling book by Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg, "Lean
In," which suggested women push harder to get ahead.
That's an easy message for companies to adopt rather than
changing their own cultures, Krawcheck said.
Taken to an extreme, Krawcheck said, "Lean In is shorthand
for: 'you women should really do something about this'."
