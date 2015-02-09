PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 9 Woodford Investment Management sold out of British artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew and German real estate firm Gagfah SA in January, according to the firm's factsheet released on Monday.
The firm, run by UK high-profile fund manager Neil Woodford, built a near-40 million pound ($60.9 million) new bet in P2P Global Investments and also added small stakes in unlisted firms Crystal Amber and Novabiotics during the month.
The fund had invested 1.6 percent in Gagfah and 1.2 percent in Smith & Nephew of its 4.3 billion pounds in assets as of end-December, according to a factsheet released in January. ($1 = 0.6570 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.