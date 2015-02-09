LONDON Feb 9 Woodford Investment Management sold out of British artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew and German real estate firm Gagfah SA in January, according to the firm's factsheet released on Monday.

The firm, run by UK high-profile fund manager Neil Woodford, built a near-40 million pound ($60.9 million) new bet in P2P Global Investments and also added small stakes in unlisted firms Crystal Amber and Novabiotics during the month.

The fund had invested 1.6 percent in Gagfah and 1.2 percent in Smith & Nephew of its 4.3 billion pounds in assets as of end-December, according to a factsheet released in January. ($1 = 0.6570 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)