BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
March 30 Canadian financial technology company DH Corp said it agreed to buy U.S.-based global payment services provider Fundtech for $1.25 billion in cash.
The purchase is expected to expand DH's reach among global financial institutions and large U.S. banks, the company said.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: