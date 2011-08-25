* REaLM project to address UK pensions under-funding gap
* Could attract a "couple of billion" pounds
* Looking for deals with a 4-4.5 percent yield
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Aug 25 British insurer Aviva's
asset management arm has about 500 million pounds ($824 million)
to spend over four UK-focused funds, respectively targeting
ground rents, student and social housing, and commercial
property.
The open-ended funds are grouped under Aviva Investors'
Return Enhancing and Liability Matching (REaLM) project, which
the fund manager launched in July in a bid to fill the
under-funding gap faced by UK pension schemes.
An under-funding gap occurs when the total payout liability
of a pension fund is greater than its projected asset value.
When asked if the cash pile across the four funds totaled
about 500 million pounds, Aviva Investors' managing director for
UK property, Richard Jones, said: "It's in that realm."
"We've got high hopes for it (REaLM) and if it did grow to a
couple of billion in three years, I wouldn't be hugely
surprised. But we're not saying that's our target," Jones said.
Aviva Investors, which has more than 23 billion pounds of
real estate funds under management, declined to comment on how
the cash pot was split between the funds, which were looking to
invest in RPI-linked leases of more than 25 years.
Two more funds are due to open later in 2011 as
part of the REaLM project, which targets returns of 150-200
basis points more than the 2.5 percent offered by 10-year UK
government bonds , net of fees and expenses.
DEALMAKING
The four funds were looking for deals with yields
typically between 4.5-5 percent, Jones said. There was
justification for higher-yielding deals depending on the
property occupier's risk profile, he said.
REaLM had made a number of ground rent deals, each with a
yield of 4-4.5 percent. It was also "actively doing deals with"
social housing providers and was keen on student housing deals
with Russell Group universities, which are 20 of the UK's
leading universities.
Ground rent is the annual payment made by the leaseholder of
a property to the owner of its freehold, offering stable income
streams during times of market volatility. REaLM invests in
both commercial and residential ground rents.
"Deals that we've done would be anything between a few
hundred thousand pounds to ... 20 million. They tend to be
within those sort of size bands, but we're doing lots of them at
the moment," Jones said.
The funds were only looking at UK property assets, although
Jones said "there was a lot of potential to go wider."
REaLM targets UK-based pension funds, and was launched with
a "significant investment" from the 8.5 billion pound-strong
Aviva Staff Pension Scheme, Aviva said in July.
($1 = 0.606 British Pounds)