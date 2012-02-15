NEW YORK Feb 15 As stocks move less like a school of fish and swim independently of each other, Mark Schultz of the MTB MidCap Growth Fund says its a good time to focus on companies gaining market share in a growing market.

Schultz believes that cheap stocks do not necessarily mean they're good value, and finding companies with solid growth - a valuation consistent with growth prospects - is key to solid performance.

The fund benchmarks against the Russell Midcap Growth index . It was down 1.9 percent for 2011 but has risen 8.4 percent year-to-date.

Q: What is your best investment this year? Why? Do you still own it?

A: Lululemon Athletica Inc was certainly one of the best but our best performer last year on a percentage return was Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. You may recall last year or for that matter the year before there was much pessimism with regards to natural gas. So here we have a successful, a good stock, well selected, good financial model, good prospects for generating superior growth driven principally by their holdings in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania.

We used a lot of the adversity and pessimism surrounding the state in general to invest, specifically in the summer of 2010, and it turned out in an environment not generally favorable to natural gas producers to be a very good holding for us in a position that we still maintain.

We try to take positions with long-term growth potential and if we get temporary adversity or undue pessimism with regards to a company specifically or the market in general or the sector, we pick up these singularities, looking for the one or two stocks in that sector where there is a strong growth potential.

Q: Of the two, did Lulu face as much skepticism as Cabot regarding their overall industries?

A: Lulu is a fascinating study of investor behavior, the skepticism that has greeted that company over the years. Somebody has to be under or overestimating something otherwise the market is perfectly efficient. With Lulu it's very company specific, people seem to look at it and say, 'well high priced yoga gear, who needs that?' Well apparently there is quite a high demand for it. People look at the chart and say it's gone up so much but a lot of other stocks have too and I don't hear Williams Sonoma Inc encountering the same skepticism even though it has gone from $4 to $40 since the depth of the recession.

Lulu ended 2011 at $46.66 but has reached a high in 2012 of $67.08, rising as much as 43.8 percent for 2012-to-date. Shares are currently trading just off that high at $66.73.

Q: Which stocks were your mistakes in the past year?

A: Our biggest mistake would have been to not react efficiently and aggressively in some of our energy and materials holdings to the slowdown, particularly out of China with a couple of coal related stocks, Peabody Energy Corp and Walter Energy Inc.

Last year in the energy and materials space I wasn't sufficiently aggressive at trimming positions into the slowing growth scenario. Now, what does one do? In that scenario, I would do the same thing. Is the company broken? Is the thesis broken? With Peabody I didn't sell enough. In the $70s in March, what do I do at $36? I'm not a seller because it has very good quality assets and is a well managed company. Yes, we missed the extent to which it would be punished in the downturn but what we try to do is differentiate the company and the stock trajectory from the market's treatment of it.

Q: You prefer midcaps because they have more room to grow, but isn't the trend expected to be more toward largecaps for this year?

What we try to do here is very specific - pick companies with good growth prospects at a reasonable valuation. If for no other reason by the law of large numbers, by the time you are a $30, $40 or $50 billion market cap, the next double is harder than if you are a $2, $4 or $10 billion dollar company. You have the opportunity in this space to invest in companies that are not new, they've proven themselves, they've got to some kind of critical mass where they have superior sources of financing, managements have generally been around, the products have been around. We are beyond some of the operational, financial, managerial risks of smallcap land.