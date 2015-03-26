(Refiles to add dropped letter in name Sharespost in 4th and
By Jessica Toonkel
March 26 The first mutual fund giving
mom-and-pop investors easy access to the private market for tech
startups turned a year old this week, capping a year of big
gains and raising the question for would-be buyers: Is this a
good deal or a danger?
For $2,500, anyone can buy into the $32 million SharesPost
100 Fund, and get a portfolio of roughly 20 tech
companies three years or less away from going public. In its
first year, fund manager Sven Weber has seen two of its holdings
sold, returned 28 percent to investors and handily beaten the
S&P 500 Index, the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index and
the Nasdaq 100 Technology Index, which respectively have
returned 12.75 percent, 15.97 percent and 20.74 percent as of
March 25, according to Lipper.
It opens to small investors a fairly risky world typically
off-limits to anyone who is not pre-qualified as a wealthy and
sophisticated investor. But it does not come cheap. With annual
fees of 1.9 percent of assets under management, it is more
expensive than an average mutual fund.
Furthermore, because it is organized as a so-called "closed
end interval fund" it limits shareholder redemptions. Investors
can buy in whenever they want, but they can only sell once a
quarter. Even then, redemptions are capped fund-wide at 5
percent of the portfolio. Should investors, in total, want to
sell more than 5 percent of the fund in any quarter, SharesPost
would pro-rate the shares it would allow each investor to sell.
FINDING DEALS
Weber said he tries to find companies two to three years
before they make news by being acquired or going public, but he
has already seen two acquisitions: In July, Yahoo Inc
acquired Flurry Inc, a San Francisco-based provider of mobile
device analytics. And in December, Oracle Corp bought
Datalogix, a data company that helps firms understand the
effectiveness of their online advertising.
Terms of both acquisitions were not disclosed.
On Weber's list of potential upcoming IPOs in his portfolio
are Sunnyvale, California-based Good Technology, which postponed
going public last year, solar energy company SunRun Inc, and
peer-to-peer lender Social Finance Inc, which specializes in
student loans.
Social Finance, Good Technology and SunRun declined to
comment.
Because of the fund's small asset size, it can be
overallocated to certain sectors. For example, the fund is 12.5
percent invested in online gaming, largely because one of its
top holding is San Francisco-based online and mobile gaming
company Kabam.
Its size is also partly to blame for its comparatively high
expenses.
"This is not an easy fund to run and it is going to cost
something," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas
research, a unit of Thomson Reuters. "I think as the asset base
grows, those expenses will come down."
Weber hopes the portfolio grows to 70 to 90 companies, up
from 20 now, which will diversify the sectors represented, he
said. He hopes to have around $125 million a year from now and
around $200 million within two years.
SharesPost sets the net asset value of the fund daily; Weber
says its valuations are audited by an independent accounting
firm and reviewed by the fund's independent trustees.
NO STRANGER TO VENTURE CAPITAL WORLD
Weber most recently oversaw more than $1.5 billion in
venture capital investments as president of SVB Capital, a
division of Silicon Valley Bank.
To find companies, he reviews a database of over 120,000
venture capital transactions taking place over the past 15
years. He assesses the top performers and where those investors
are putting their money today. He then chooses the 100 most
promising companies, and from those picks about 20 for the fund.
Weber says he has not had trouble finding deals because he
often gets to the companies before the big buyers would get
interested. He tries to always have 35 to 40 new companies to
add to the pipeline.
Not all meet his test. Some startups get ahead of
themselves, Weber says.
"There are companies that have the fundamentals and then
there are companies where you scratch your head and wonder how
did you get there," he said.
