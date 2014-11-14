UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Funespana SA :
* 9-month sales up 5.85 percent to 78.8 million euros
* 9-month operating result up at 3.6 million euros versus negative 0.3 million euros
* 9-month net profit 2.0 million euros versus net loss 1.9 million euros
* Financial debt at Sept. 30 at 41.9 million euros versus 46.3 million euros at Dec. 31
* 9-month total services provided up 4.1 percent at 104,764 Source text: bit.ly/1x0Qr4Y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources