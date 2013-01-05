UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Jan 5 Fung Retailing Ltd, a wholly owned unit of the privately held Fung Group, and other partners have acquired a 70 percent stake in South Korean children's apparel maker Suhyang Group, the company said in a statement.
The holding company of the Fung Group is privately held Fung Holdings (1937) Ltd, which is also a substantial shareholder of Hong Kong's Li & Fung Ltd.
On Thursday, South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper, citing unidentified investment banking sources, reported that Li & Fung had agreed to acquire a majority stake in Suhyang Networks for roughly 200 billion yuan ($188 million). ($1 = 1063.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources