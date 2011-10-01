By Jason Kandel
| WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif Oct 1 Taking a stand for
animal rights over fashion, the tiny, tony municipality of West
Hollywood is set to impose a ban on the sale of fur clothing
within its boundaries.
The five-member City Council voted unanimously in September
to give tentative approval to the fur ban, which it says would
be the first in any U.S. city, and the panel is expected to
adopt the measure at a meeting on Monday.
Opponents say nearly half of the 200 apparel stores in town
sell at least some fur items, and that merchandise made with
animal pelts is estimated to account for up to $2 million in
revenues for those businesses this year.
A leading critic of the proposed ban is the Fur Information
Council of America, an industry trade group that happens to be
based in West Hollywood.
But the city's famously left-leaning political
establishment appears intent on embracing an animal rights
cause that has largely been the domain of angry, sign-waving
protesters outside shop windows.
Fur clothing has been controversial for decades, with
opponents saying animals are inhumanely killed for their pelts.
The federal government requires correct labeling of most fur
garments, so consumers know what they are buying.
As tentatively approved, the measure would outlaw the sale
of any garment made "in whole or part from the pelt or skin of
an animal with its hair, wool or fur," and would take effect on
June 30, 2012. The council is considering an exemption for
"vintage" garments with fur, supporters say.
Some details, including civil penalties on merchants caught
violating it, remain to be worked out at Monday's meeting. Also
unclear was how it would be enforced.
Wedged between Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, the city of
West Hollywood is best known for its high quotient of
nightclubs and restaurants, and a thriving gay community among
its 35,000 residents.
Its vibrant shopping scene is patronized by everyone from
movie stars to vintage clothing hounds, and retailers say fur
is part of the package. Opponents also say the ban flies in the
face of the city's live-and-let live attitude.
"It's not the city's role to dictate to businesses what
they can or cannot sell," said Genevieve Morrill, president of
the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
But City Councilman John D'Amico, the chief sponsor of the
fur sales ban, said it would distinguish West Hollywood not
only from its neighbors, but from the rest of the country.
"West Hollywood will be a special place, much more special
than Los Angeles and Beverly Hills," D'Amico said. "Now it will
be the only city in the nation that's fur free."
His claim was confirmed by the Fur Information Council of
America.
