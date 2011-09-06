(Follows alerts)
Sept 6 Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental drug for a chronic form of irritable bowel
syndrome met its main goal in a mid-stage study.
The 12-week mid-stage proof-of-concept trial was evaluating
the safety and efficacy of the drug MuDelta for irritable bowel
syndrome (IBS) with chronic diarrhea and abdominal pain.
The main goal of analysing stool consistency and abdominal
pain at week four showed a response rate of 14 percent compared
to 6 percent response rate to placebo, the company said in a
statement.
Most commonly reported adverse events were nausea, vomiting
and abdominal pain.
Furiex's shares closed at $13.74 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
