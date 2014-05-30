BRIEF-Turning Point Brands enters strategic cooperation agreement with Vapor Shark
* Turning Point Brands Inc. enters strategic cooperation agreement with vapor shark
WASHINGTON May 30 Forest Laboratories Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
Forest had said on April 28 that it would buy Furiex for up to $1.46 billion, adding a promising treatment for irritable bowel syndrome to its gastrointestinal drugs portfolio.
The deal was on a list of approved transactions that the FTC releases several times a week. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
SAO PAULO, March 20 The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry confirmed on Monday that China had temporarily banned beef imports following a police investigation that revealed health inspectors were bribed to overlook unsanitary conditions at several plants.
March 20 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc said on Monday that peer Euronet Worldwide Inc's offer could result in a superior proposal compared to the one from China's Ant Financial Services Group.