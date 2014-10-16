BRIEF-Intrepid potash announces proposed public offering of common stock
Oct 16 Zhangjiagang Furui Special Equipment
* Says unit sets up information technology centre with IBM on LNG and related services
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pfORFy
* Gopro affirms q1 2017 revenue at the high end of the guidance range and targets full-year non-gaap profitability for 2017
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions