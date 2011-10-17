(Adds background, share price)
TOKYO Oct 17 Japan's Furukawa Electric Co
said on Monday it plans to announce details of its
acquisition of a superconductor materials maker at 0630 GMT.
Furukawa Electric, a maker of electric wires and cables that
competes with Sumitomo Electric Industries and Fujikura
Ltd , has been focusing on superconducting power cables
for more efficient power transmission in transformers, power
storage devices and electrical generators, for use in power
plants and smart grids.
A Furukawa Electric spokeswoman declined to give further
details on the deal.
Shares in Furukawa Electric were up 2.4 percent, against a
2.1 percent rise in Tokyo's electric machinery subindex
.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Edmund Klamann)