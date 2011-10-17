(Adds background, share price)

TOKYO Oct 17 Japan's Furukawa Electric Co said on Monday it plans to announce details of its acquisition of a superconductor materials maker at 0630 GMT.

Furukawa Electric, a maker of electric wires and cables that competes with Sumitomo Electric Industries and Fujikura Ltd , has been focusing on superconducting power cables for more efficient power transmission in transformers, power storage devices and electrical generators, for use in power plants and smart grids.

A Furukawa Electric spokeswoman declined to give further details on the deal.

Shares in Furukawa Electric were up 2.4 percent, against a 2.1 percent rise in Tokyo's electric machinery subindex .