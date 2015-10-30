Oct 30 Cable TV channel Fuse which counts music star Jennifer Lopez as an investor said on Friday it had hired advisers to explore strategic options after receiving interest from third parties.

"As a result of the company's success and multiple inquiries from interested third parties, the company felt it prudent to retain advisors to explore strategic options," a Fuse spokesman said in a statement.

Fuse has hired LionTree Advisors LLC and Jefferies LLC to assist on a potential sale of the company which could be valued at about $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the details on the sales process were not public.

The investment banks could not be reached for comment and Fuse did not respond to a request for comment on the valuation or banks.

NuvoTV, backed by private equity firms Columbia Capital and Rho Capital Partners, acquired Fuse last year in 2014 from Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) for $226 million. MSG also kept a 15 percent equity stake in the company as part of the deal.

Following the deal, NuvoTV took on Fuse's brand and merged its content into the new channel, which features a mix of reality shows and music programming.

Bloomberg was first to report that Fuse was exploring strategic options on Friday. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Andrew Hay)