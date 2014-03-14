March 14 Cable channel NuvoTV made a offer to
buy Madison Square Garden Co's Fuse TV for more than
$200 million in cash and stock, Bloomberg reported citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
Jennifer Lopez-backed NuvoTV's offer pits the pop singer
against former boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs, who made a bid of
about $200 million for Fuse TV earlier this week, Bloomberg
reported. ()
NuvoTV and Madison Square Garden were not available for
comment, outside regular U.S. business hours.
Fuse, an American music television network, reaches about 74
million homes through pay-TV systems including DirecTV
and Dish Network Corp.
The celebrity rapper-turned-business mogul Combs planned to
merge Fuse with his music cable network Revolt TV, which is
backed by Comcast Corp, in an attempt to gain wider
distribution and higher subscriber fees, the report said.