Dec 5 Fushi Copperweld Inc rejected a go-private offer by its chief executive that valued the Chinese wire maker at $353.4 million, sending its shares down 6 percent in pre-market trade on Monday.

A special committee formed by Fushi failed to accept the offer by the Friday deadline and, therefore, the offer was terminated, CEO Li Fu said in a filing with U.S. regulators.

Last month, Fu, along with private equity firm Abax Global Capital, reduced the offer to $9.25 per share from the initial $11.50 offer made in November 2010.

Fushi, however, has offered to provide Li Fu and his affiliates with additional financial information, the CEO said.

