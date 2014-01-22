BRIEF-Owens Corning CEO Michael Thaman's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 mln
* Owens Corning- CEO Michael H. Thaman's 2016 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $8.3 million in 2015
NEW YORK Jan 22 Fusion-io Inc : * Shares were down 3.4 percent after the bell following results
* Manpowergroup appoints josé brenninkmeijer to lead its netherlands business
* Shares up 3.6 pct in extended trading (Adds details, analyst comment, updates shares)